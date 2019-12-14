PAPPAS, GEORGE Passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019, at Scarborough General Hospital at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Peggy. Cherished father of Daisy (Mark Wilk) and Perry. Loving grandfather of Lauren, Christopher and Ryan. Predeceased by brother John. Survived by sister-in-law Kathy and sister Emily (James Athas). George will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre, located at 625 Birchmount Rd., (north of St. Clair Ave. E.) Scarborough, (416-267-8229) on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 5 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre, with interment and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Scarborough General Hospital (Dialysis Unit), would be appreciated by the family. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019