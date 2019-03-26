Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE PEART. View Sign

PEART, GEORGE It is with great sadness that the family of George Peart announces his sudden passing on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the age of 82, in Burlington, Ontario. Cherished husband of Beverley (nee Hunt) and devoted father of Diane Kleinman (Sam), Warren (Heather) and Allison Kavanagh (Sean). Loving grandfather of Mallory, Bryce, Angus, Hartley and Rhys. Brother of Linda MacIsaac and the late Eva Lawrence. Brother-in-law of Susan DeRocher (Paul). He will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends, including his nieces and nephews, Jean (Pat), Susan, David (Kathryn), Jason (Pia) and Emily. George was born November 21, 1936 and lived most of his life in Toronto, Ontario. He married the love of his life, Beverley in 1962 and together they raised their three children. George worked for the City of Toronto for 37 years and by the time he retired he held the position of Tax Collector. In his younger years his hobbies included, bicycle racing, running, baseball, camping and enjoying cottage life. In his later years, George enjoyed working on puzzles, lawn bowling and tending his vegetable and rose gardens. He loved country music and enjoyed a good fiddle contest. He was a voracious reader and could often be found in his favourite chair enjoying a good book. He loved puttering around the house and there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. George was always very strong in his faith. When George and Bev moved to Burlington, they were so glad to be welcomed into the church family at Brant Hills Presbyterian Church. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and his beloved pets. To quote his nine year old grandson, "He's been a wonderful grandfather. He was a very nice man and willing to help others. God bless this gift of a man and let us cherish him in our hearts and souls." Visitation for George will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line, Burlington (905-632-3333), on Tuesday, March 26th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Brant Hills Presbyterian Church, 2138 Brant Street, Burlington, on Wednesday, March 27th at 1 p.m. Immediately following will be an Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Donations in memory of George may be made to the Diabetes Canada or the Brant Hills Presbyterian Church.



