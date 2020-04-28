PEIOS, GEORGE November 20, 1930 - April 24, 2020 It is with tremendous sadness we announce the passing of our dad George on April 24, 2020, at Scarborough General Hospital, at the age of 89. Born in Selo Trsye, Lerin, he was the second loving son of the late Vasil and Kotsa Peios. Beloved Husband of 68 years to Tasa (Trendoa). Loving and Perfect Dad to Jim (Vas), Frances (Bill) Kotsopoulos and Tina. Proud and cherished Dedo to Tommy (Carly), Paul (Carla), Jennifer (John), Michael and Stephanie (Brian). Adored Great-Dedo to Vanessa, Vianna, Victoria, Vivienne, Anne, Kyra and Christian. Predeceased by his older brother Krste (late Velika) Peovski. Left to mourn are his siblings Chris (Tsila) Peonidis, Louie (Sevda) Peios, Lena (Sotir) Petsanis and Stoya (Tom) Savas along with his many nieces, nephews and their children whom he loved as his own, especially Marcus. Also grieving his loss are sisters-in-law Mara (late Rade) Dimkovski, Vangelia (late Nume) Maleganeas and brother-in-law George (Fania) Trenton of Australia and families. Our Dad loved deeply and fully. ALWAYS said I Love You and never held his heart back. He was incredibly proud of his grandkids. He was the biggest Toronto Maple Leaf fan. He was kind and gentle. Always considerate. Always fair. Never went to bed without doing his prayers. He will always be remembered for his wide dimpled smile, his twinkling eyes that made you wonder what he was up to and of course, the best belly laugh around. He was strong in adversity, always had his glass half full regardless of his circumstance. He never gave up. He was our champ. He made a million memories for those who knew him and because he did, he will live in our hearts forever. Rest In Peace Pappa, we love you forever and always. Bog Da Prosti. If desired, donations can be made to Hellenic Home for the Aged, Canadian Macedonian Place or a charity of your choice. In light of the current situation concerning COVID-19, a private service to be held April 28, 2020 followed by interment at Pine Hills Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store