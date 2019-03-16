Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George PETRO. View Sign

PETRO, George It is with great sadness that the family of George Petro announces his unexpected passing on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 66. George will be lovingly remembered by his son, Kyle, his mother, his brothers, his sister-in-law, and all his family and friends that were so dear to him. He was predeceased by his loving wife Wendy (nee Warlow). A Celebration of George's life will take place on Saturday, March 23rd from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Millennium Gardens, 20 Polonia Avenue, Brampton. The official ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. Donations, in memory of George, may be made to a charity of your choice.

