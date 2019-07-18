PINKETT, GEORGE "THOMAS" Peacefully, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Tom Pinkett of Caledon East, at the age of 62 years. Son of the late George and Freida Pinkett, Tom is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Sean) Auld and grandchildren Mason, Bennett and Campbell. Brother of David (Cathy), Susan (Greg) and the late Robert. He is survived by his niece Kaitlyn and nephews Jeffrey, Johnathan and Brent. A private service will be held at the family cottage, as this is where Tom was always happiest. He enjoyed everything about life at the lake, but especially boating, fishing, waterskiing and listening to the loons at night. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019