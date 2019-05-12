STAFFORD, George Raymond After a valiant battle with a mystery illness that he could not win, at 10:08 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Trillium Health Mississauga. Beloved husband of Nora. Loving father of Garnet (Kerri). Cherished grandfather of Hunter and Cheyenne. Dear brother of Donna Marie and his niece Randi and nephew Brad along with many other much loved nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends too many to mention. Visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering (905-686-5589), on Tuesday, May 14th from 7–9 p.m. and on Wednesday, May 15th from 12 p.m. until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 1 p.m.

