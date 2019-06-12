Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE RICHARD "MAX" "DICK" MacLEAN. View Sign Obituary

MacLEAN, GEORGE RICHARD "DICK" "MAX" Dick MacLean passed away peacefully and free from pain at St. Michael's Hospital on June 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends in his last weeks. A devoted husband and father, Dick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherry (née Armstrong); sons Cam, Brad (Mia), Chris (Melanie); siblings Barbara (Don) and Donald (Treasure); sister-in-law Bunny and brother-in-law Vaughan; Joy and the Bayly clan; and many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces/grandnephews. Dick grew up in Westmount, Quebec and graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1955. His professional life was spent with DuPont Canada. Dick was a highly respected veteran employee with DuPont, where his post-graduation Marketing career spanned his entire working life. Dick and Sherry made lifelong friends of his DuPont colleagues and their families. After retiring from DuPont, Dick volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Etobicoke – the work and the people at the ReStore delighted him. Dick was a bon vivant sans pareil. His and Sherry's annual Grey Cup parties were the stuff of legend – football seemed to be a footnote to the real business of gathering, drink, food, the halftime pickup game with the kids down by the creek, more drink, and (finally and especially) the traditional jug band sing-alongs. Dick played a mean acoustic guitar, but he plucked a meaner gutbucket. Dick's passions included big band music, well-made Manhattans, sailing, winemaking, barbecuing, cats, and genealogy. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Arthritis Society and/or The Alzheimer Society of Canada are encouraged. An informal celebration of life will be held at the family home on June 22, 2019 at 3 p.m.

