WEBBER, GEORGE ROBERT (BOB) June 8, 1954 – February 28, 2019 Passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019, at Toronto Western Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. A quadriplegic for 46 years loved life and lived it to the fullest. He never let his disability define him, he mastered it. He was predeceased by his father and mother (Jack and Mary Webber) and great-nephew Joshua Peters. He will be lovingly remembered by his brother, John (Carol) Webber. He will also be sadly missed by his nieces Tracy (Charles) Ramirez, Jennifer (Chris) Peters and Kelly (Chad) O'Neill and great-nieces/nephews Julia and Eli Peters and Dublin and Teagan O'Neill. Also remembered lovingly by cousins and wonderful friends. A gathering of Family and Friends will be held in Toronto on April 5th, with a graveside service and reception in Port Dover, on April 6th. The family thanks the ICU doctors and staff at Sunnybrook Medical Center, Toronto Western Hospital and Bellwoods Centres for Community Living Inc., for their outstanding support for Bob over the past year. Memorial Donations may be made in George Robert Webber's name to the hospitals noted above. Arrangements entrusted to THE FERRIS FUNERAL HOME, 214 Norfolk St., S., Simcoe. Online condolences at www.ferrisfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019