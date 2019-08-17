Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE ROBERTSON McKAY BRECKENRIDGE. View Sign Obituary

Passed away peacefully in his 93rd year. Loving husband and partner of Betty for 67 years. Proud father of Jane (Angelo), Cathie (Clive), Ian (Tracey) and Beth. Cherished grandpa of Scott (Stevie Jane), Carrie (Leah), Valerie (Josh), Sarah (Tim), Ian Andrew, Alex and Nicole, and great-grandpa to Rosalie and Luc. George is survived by his sister-in-law, Nancy, nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Greenock, Scotland, the youngest of 4 children, George lived a long and eventful life. George was the manager of the Ontario Hydro Conference and Development Centre in Orangeville for 19 years. He also served as a trustee for 10 years on the Dufferin County School Board, followed by Chairman for 2 years. Served on executive boards of the United Church of Canada, and also a member of church choirs for over 50 years gracing many audiences with his beautiful tenor voice. Director of the Venice Isles (Florida) Men's Glee Club for over 25 years, performing concerts at numerous facilities on the west coast of Florida. George also directed music programs at Wilmot Creek while a resident there. A skilled calligrapher, George also shared his passion and talent for this art, by teaching others in Orangeville, Wilmot Creek, and Venice, Florida. George was also an avid golfer and formed many longtime friendships. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Tapestry staff for their kindness. Cremation has already taken place. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of George's life Saturday, September 14, 11 a.m., at Islington United Church Chapel, 25 Burnhamthorpe Road, Toronto. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Passed away peacefully in his 93rd year. Loving husband and partner of Betty for 67 years. Proud father of Jane (Angelo), Cathie (Clive), Ian (Tracey) and Beth. Cherished grandpa of Scott (Stevie Jane), Carrie (Leah), Valerie (Josh), Sarah (Tim), Ian Andrew, Alex and Nicole, and great-grandpa to Rosalie and Luc. George is survived by his sister-in-law, Nancy, nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Greenock, Scotland, the youngest of 4 children, George lived a long and eventful life. George was the manager of the Ontario Hydro Conference and Development Centre in Orangeville for 19 years. He also served as a trustee for 10 years on the Dufferin County School Board, followed by Chairman for 2 years. Served on executive boards of the United Church of Canada, and also a member of church choirs for over 50 years gracing many audiences with his beautiful tenor voice. Director of the Venice Isles (Florida) Men's Glee Club for over 25 years, performing concerts at numerous facilities on the west coast of Florida. George also directed music programs at Wilmot Creek while a resident there. A skilled calligrapher, George also shared his passion and talent for this art, by teaching others in Orangeville, Wilmot Creek, and Venice, Florida. George was also an avid golfer and formed many longtime friendships. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Tapestry staff for their kindness. Cremation has already taken place. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of George's life Saturday, September 14, 11 a.m., at Islington United Church Chapel, 25 Burnhamthorpe Road, Toronto. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close