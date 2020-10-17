ROBINSON, George On October 15, 2020 George Robinson, beloved husband, lover and best friend of Jackie, passed away at home, after struggling with cancer of the Esophagus. He leaves behind his much loved son David and equally much loved daughter Michele and her partner Gil. He always looked forward to our frequent family gatherings and Happy Hours, full of fun and laughter. He also leaves behind his loved sisters-in-law Eleanor, Shirley and Diane. Predeceased by sisters-in-law Rose and Mary, and brothers-in-law Sonny, Ron, Mike, Bob, Bill and Roy. He has a large and adored clan of cousins, nieces and nephews and a treasure trove of friends and extended families. According to his wishes, there will be no funeral and Cremation has taken place. A time to celebrate his wonderful life with family and friends will be announced at a later date. Final arrangements by Basic Funerals.



