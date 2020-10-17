1/1
George ROBINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBINSON, George On October 15, 2020 George Robinson, beloved husband, lover and best friend of Jackie, passed away at home, after struggling with cancer of the Esophagus. He leaves behind his much loved son David and equally much loved daughter Michele and her partner Gil. He always looked forward to our frequent family gatherings and Happy Hours, full of fun and laughter. He also leaves behind his loved sisters-in-law Eleanor, Shirley and Diane. Predeceased by sisters-in-law Rose and Mary, and brothers-in-law Sonny, Ron, Mike, Bob, Bill and Roy. He has a large and adored clan of cousins, nieces and nephews and a treasure trove of friends and extended families. According to his wishes, there will be no funeral and Cremation has taken place. A time to celebrate his wonderful life with family and friends will be announced at a later date. Final arrangements by Basic Funerals.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved