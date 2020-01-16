|
RONAN, GEORGE "ROBBIE" Passed away in Oshawa on November 25, 2019, just 2 days shy of his 86th birthday. Robbie was a proud Canadian and Korean Veteran. Robbie was born in Chatham, NB, the 2nd youngest of 8 children of Larkin and Evelyn Ronan. Robbie is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Betty, sons Peter and Shawn and grandsons Cody and Curtis. Robbie is also survived by sisters Evelyn, Georgina and Marina. Robbie was preceded by brothers Larkin, Donald and William, as well as sister Theresa. In memory of Robbie donations may be made to The Red Cross Society of Canada. Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Royal Legion Lounge Br. 43, 471 Simcoe St. S., Oshawa, from 2-5 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020