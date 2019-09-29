Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George SCHVARCZ. View Sign Obituary

SCHVARCZ, George George Schvarcz of Haliburton, Ontario passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga in his 79th year. Beloved partner of Heidi, loving father of Margaret and son-in-law Robert, dear grandfather of Cameron and Jamie, brother-in-law of Gabrielle and Charles, uncle of Bianca, Justin and Bettina and nieces and nephews. George loved the outdoors, skiing, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. The funeral arrangements for George will be held privately. Those who would like to honour George with a donation may do so through the or by giving blood at your local Red Cross.

