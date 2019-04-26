SCREEN, GEORGE Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 86 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Theresa Screen. Loving father of late Victor Screen, Tina (late Ralph) Winter and Ernie (Kimberley) Screen. Proud grandpa of John, Ryan, Melissa (Robert) and Phillip Winter; Christopher, Bradley and Jessica Screen. Cherished great-grandpa of Carson, Colton and Legend Winter-Stone. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for visitation on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery, Etobicoke. In George's memory, donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019