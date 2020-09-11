JAMES, GEORGE SELWYN With sadness, we announce the passing of George Selwyn James. He was born on July 26, 1930, in St. Lucia, and died in Toronto on Monday, September 7, 2020, after a brief illness, at the age of 90 years. Selwyn is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lola; his son Nico James-Bock; stepdaughters, Susan Krantz (Robert), Trina Krantz-Bender (Jeff) and Lani Krantz (Kenton); grandchildren, Dylan, Cameron, Lincoln and Evangeline; as well as a number of extended family and beloved friends. He was predeceased by his son, Gordon Malcolm James. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd,, Ajax, ON. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Isaac Jogues Roman Catholic Church, 148 Finch Ave., Pickering, ON. A link to view the service will be on mceachniefuneral.ca
. To follow, he will be laid to rest at Pineridge Memorial Gardens in Ajax, ON. Memorial donations may be made to The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation or Mount Allison University.