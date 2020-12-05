SHENTON, George It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Shenton (szul. Gyorgy Szenes), loving father, father-in-law, and grandfather of Nancy and Mark Libfeld, Lauren, Perry and Jess (nee Rosen), Marlo, Blake; Sophie and Brian Turk, Michael, Jessica; Paul Shenton and Varvara (nee Ruban); Elizabeth "Jeannie" (nee Evans) and Dale Baschuk, Chesley, Christie. Cherished son of Kathleen (szul. Katalin Kandel) and George Julian Shenton (szul. Gyula Schwarcz). Remembered by Laurette Shenton (nee Desrochers). Isa por es homou vogymuk.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.