STANNARD, GEORGE Passed away October 20, 2020 in Sechelt, BC at age 86. George was predeceased by parents Davidson and Bernadette Stannard, brother David Stannard, and nephew Daniel Stannard. He is survived by brother Joseph Stannard, nieces Dianne Ziegenhagel and Christine Bensen, nephews David Stannard Jr. and Thomas Stannard, numerous Forrest family relatives and close friend Sam Chipman. George loved life. He received a British Columbia heroism medal for saving the life of a child who fell overboard the ferry. He gifted his lottery winnings to the needy. He befriended everyone. His work life spanned construction of the CN tower to a 25-year career in the pipefitting industry. The family wishes to thank Totem Lodge for their wonderful care of George.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store