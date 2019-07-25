STASOFF, GEORGE 1930 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019, at the age of 89, in Toronto. Predeceased by his loving wife Gloria. Beloved father of Chris (Marijka), Stephanie (David) and Debora (Brian). Proud grandfather of Matthew, Joseph (Ekaterina), Andrew, Katie, Sara, Sydney and Jordan. Cherished brother of Helen and Virginia. George will be missed by many relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, North York (416-221-3404), on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunnybrook Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019