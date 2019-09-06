Passed away August 19, 2019 with family by his side. Loving husband of more than 47 years of Dale (nee Kronholm), proud father of his daughter Tracey and her wonderful husband Mark DeLaFranier. Proud and loving Grandpa of Sara and Megan. The family would like to thank all our friends and neighbours for their great support and help. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of George's life will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to the would be most appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 6, 2019