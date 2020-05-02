George Toshio SATO
1921 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 98. Due to COVID 19, we were unable to see our Dad these past six weeks and it was difficult for him, as well as for all of us. Predeceased in 2017 by his loving wife of 67 years, Sugar. Loving father to Gordon (Linda), Lorraine (Glenn Gowriluk) and Jackie Laser (Wolfgang). Cherished grandfather of Jeffrey (Samantha Rosen), Philip (Jackie), Jonathan and Amanda. Great-grandfather to Cooper and Henry. George will be deeply missed by his surviving sister Marg. He will be missed by many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. George loved nothing more than being with family, a friendly family game of poker or a trip to the casino. He loved jazz music and Billie Holiday was his all-time favourite. George helped build the Trans Canada Highway near Revelstoke, while being interned during the war and made lifelong friends during that period and throughout his life. George's family would like to thank the staff at the Village of Humber Heights for their care during the past 27 months; especially during this most recent pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held at Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel, once we are all able to see each other again. If friends so desire, donations would be appreciated to the Red Cross Covid 19 Relief, in George's name. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Toronto Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
