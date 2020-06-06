GEORGE TSINOKAS
TSINOKAS, GEORGE September 25, 1964 - June 3, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Heidi for 30 cherished years. Proud father of Emily, Nadia and Steven. Loving son of Angelos and Katina. Dear brother to Mary (Bob), Vasile (Debra), Pat (Vlado) and brother-in-law to Karin (Joe) and Mike. He will be forever loved, dearly remembered and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Due to sanctions placed upon us by the bereavement sector during the current circumstances of Covid 19, George's services will be attended by invitation only. A private family service will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Monday, June 8, 2020. Interment to follow at Erskine and Fairport Cemeteries. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society (Colorectal Cancer) - www. cancer.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
