VASSOS, GEORGE It is with profound sadness that we announce that George Vassos passed away peacefully at Rockcliffe Care Community on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Margie (nee Gouleff). Loving father of Helen (Larry), Sophie and Garry (Wendy). George was born in Banitza, Macedonia, on March 27, 1927, the son of Kitse and Stoyanka Vassos. He immigrated to Canada in 1947 and settled in Toronto. He was a family man, he was kind and gentle, with a great sense of humour and a twinkle in his eyes and most of all he was a proud Macedonian Canadian. A visitation will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation will be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 6, 2019