GEORGE VASSOS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE VASSOS.
Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

VASSOS, GEORGE It is with profound sadness that we announce that George Vassos passed away peacefully at Rockcliffe Care Community on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Margie (nee Gouleff). Loving father of Helen (Larry), Sophie and Garry (Wendy). George was born in Banitza, Macedonia, on March 27, 1927, the son of Kitse and Stoyanka Vassos. He immigrated to Canada in 1947 and settled in Toronto. He was a family man, he was kind and gentle, with a great sense of humour and a twinkle in his eyes and most of all he was a proud Macedonian Canadian. A visitation will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation will be appreciated.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.