GEORGE VASSOS

VASSOS, GEORGE January 2, 1949 - September 13, 2020 Peacefully passed away on September 13, 2020, at Mackenzie Health, at the age of 71. Survived by Effie, his children Andrew, Terry and Cassandra, his grandchildren Nicholas and Sophia-Rose, his brother Danny and Jim. Predeceased by his loving parents Stavros and Alexandra, his brother Peter and Chris. George will be sadly missed by many nephews, nieces and friends. Graveside Funeral at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made through mountpleasantgroup.com