NICHOLLS, GEORGE W. Dr. George William Nicholls passed away at Amica Swan Lake Retirement Home, Markham, on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Dear father of John Nicholls; Meagan and her husband Douglas Puffer; and Liz Nicholls and her husband Bill Lynch. Grandfather of Neil Puffer and his wife Kate; Scott Puffer and his partner Halley Skiffington; Jamie Puffer and his fiancée Rebecca Langmead. Great-grandfather of Charlotte and Harvey Puffer. Missed by his grand-dog J.T. Brother of Grace Nicholls of Boston, Massachusetts. Fondly remembered by his many other relatives and friends. Cremation with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre, or Esprit Place would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence, visit www.logansfuneralhome.com