1/1
GEORGE W. NICHOLLS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NICHOLLS, GEORGE W. Dr. George William Nicholls passed away at Amica Swan Lake Retirement Home, Markham, on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Dear father of John Nicholls; Meagan and her husband Douglas Puffer; and Liz Nicholls and her husband Bill Lynch. Grandfather of Neil Puffer and his wife Kate; Scott Puffer and his partner Halley Skiffington; Jamie Puffer and his fiancée Rebecca Langmead. Great-grandfather of Charlotte and Harvey Puffer. Missed by his grand-dog J.T. Brother of Grace Nicholls of Boston, Massachusetts. Fondly remembered by his many other relatives and friends. Cremation with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre, or Esprit Place would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence, visit www.logansfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved