BROWNELL, George Walter July 3, 1923 – March 30, 2019 Geologist, teacher, lover of trees, birds, fossils and all things in nature. Steadfast and ethical. Our rock. It is with a deep sense of loss that we say goodbye to George. We will miss him forever. A good husband to the late Fridel, loving father to Kathryn and Michael and caring father-in-law to Douglas and Leah. Sweet grandfather to Maya and Pakesso, Jasper and Justine. The family would like to thank Marietta Nhel Suba and her Angels and the doctors, nurses and caregivers at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for their immense caring and support.

