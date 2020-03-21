|
|
GLOVER, GEORGE WALTER Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, on Monday, March 16, 2020, in his 83rd year. George Glover of Wasaga Beach, cherished husband of Theresa (nee Nugent). Dear father of Mary (Sean), David (Diane) and Sarah (Andrew) and stepfather to Neil. Proud grandfather of Joshua (Jessica), Molly, Beata, Adelaide, Elizabeth and Rosie and great-grandfather of Nora and Julia. George is the youngest of 10 siblings, who have all predeceased him. He will be fondly remembered by their surviving spouses, the Nugent family and his many nieces and nephews. George started his adult life as an ordained priest in the Redemptorist order and remained committed to a life of service, serving as the Executive Director of both the Etobicoke and Brantford YMCA, Director of Regions for the Ontario March of Dimes and Executive Director of York Region Catholic Community Services. Cremation has taken place. A memorial mass and a gathering to celebrate George's life will follow at a later date. Details will be posted on the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home website when determined. Inurnment will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Phelpston. The family would like to express their gratitude to the PSW's from St. Elizabeth Health Care and the doctors and nurses of Collingwood G & M Hospital for their dedication to George's care. If desired, donations to Society of St. Vincent De Paul (https://ssvpcollingwood.ca/our-donors) or E3 Community Services (100 Pretty River Parkway North, Collingwood, ON L9Y 4X2) would be appreciated by the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020