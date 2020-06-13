George Wilfred SCOTT
SCOTT, George Wilfred March 22, 1924 - June 4, 2020 George passed peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans K3E Wing. He was born in Weston, Ontario and lived in Caledon, Erin and Orangeville. Predeceased by his parents Elsworth and Viola Scott and his dear wife Shirley (Ware) Scott. He will sadly be missed by his four children: Barbara (Jack) Corbett, Nancy (Bob) Slack, George F. (Lorrie), Mary (Mike) Snell and his sister Eleanore Leonard. He will also be missed by 10 adoring grandchildren; 9 cherished great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Sunnybrook staff for all their kindness and excellent care during his last three years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary please visit www.imfunerals.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
