1/
GEORGE WILLIAM BARTLETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARTLETT, GEORGE WILLIAM December 19, 1918, in Toronto – August 5, 2020, in Ottawa Veteran of WWII, Member of the 48th Highlanders Regiment, Saw combat service in the Italian Campaign in Sicily, Italy, Belgium and Holland Passed away peacefully, at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. George Bartlett, at the age of 101, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Fay (Ainslie). Loving father of George Edward (Galina), Thomas James (deceased) (Marion) and Mary Elizabeth (David) Pettigrew. Loving grandfather of Thomas, Monica, Leona, David, Deborah, Tim and Mike; and his 6 great-grandchildren. Dear son of William James and Mercer Bartlett. Predeceased by his 6 brothers and sisters. Family meant everything to George, nothing was more important. Visitation will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 11:00 a.m., until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Cremation will follow with an interment service in the Elizabeth Bay Cemetery, in the near future. Donations to the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, 1750 Russell Rd., Ottawa, ON K1G 5Z6, would be appreciated by the family. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com (Following the Provincial Government's Guidelines, controlled restrictions will be placed on the number of people entering the funeral home throughout the visitation period. Attendees must wear facial covering masks and maintain social distancing while in the building and in the parking lot)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved