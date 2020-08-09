BARTLETT, GEORGE WILLIAM December 19, 1918, in Toronto – August 5, 2020, in Ottawa Veteran of WWII, Member of the 48th Highlanders Regiment, Saw combat service in the Italian Campaign in Sicily, Italy, Belgium and Holland Passed away peacefully, at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. George Bartlett, at the age of 101, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Fay (Ainslie). Loving father of George Edward (Galina), Thomas James (deceased) (Marion) and Mary Elizabeth (David) Pettigrew. Loving grandfather of Thomas, Monica, Leona, David, Deborah, Tim and Mike; and his 6 great-grandchildren. Dear son of William James and Mercer Bartlett. Predeceased by his 6 brothers and sisters. Family meant everything to George, nothing was more important. Visitation will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 11:00 a.m., until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Cremation will follow with an interment service in the Elizabeth Bay Cemetery, in the near future. Donations to the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, 1750 Russell Rd., Ottawa, ON K1G 5Z6, would be appreciated by the family. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
