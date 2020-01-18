|
EVANS, GEORGE WILLIAM Passed away January 16, 2020 at Southlake Village, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Iva in January 2010. Dad leaves behind his daughters, Dianne (Bryan) Cousineau and Donna (Jim McDonald) and sons Terry Evans and the late Michael (Connie) Evans. He was the proud grandfather of Allyson (Shawn), Melissa (Andrew), Gillian (Brent), Sarah, Amy (Mike), Laura, Jeffery and Kristen (Mike). He was delighted by his 14 great-grandchildren, Leah, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Mackenna, Dexter, Jack, Brooks, Evan, Corey, Carter, Hayden, Savannah, Brady and Rylee. Dad would want to be remembered as a hard worker, a good farmer, a good neighbour and friend as well as Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad and Uncle. He always said he enjoyed the early years when his kids were young, his Mother and Father still living on the family farm and when life was simpler. He told stories of hauling water up the lane, worrying about the empty well, keeping the lane plowed so the milk truck could get in, playing shinny on Dike's pond and his many adventures with his best friend, Jim Williams. Dad's stories, that he told many, many times, always brought a smile to his face. He loved going to the Barrie Flyers hockey games and watching the Zephyr Spud Kings in their glory days. Dad loved a good shot of rye, Mom's pies, Carol's special popcorn and Sandy's deviled eggs, friends and family dropping in for a visit and driving his scooter around Sharon. Dad enjoyed spending time thinking about the past and remembering all the good times he spent with friends and on the farm. All of you who spent any time with Dad in the last years would agree with that. We all respected Dad's ability to "invent" a machine that would make a job easier. He could boast about the "self-unloading" wagons, snow blowers, furnaces... and even in his last weeks, all he could talk about was building an electric walker. The loss of his mother on his 65th birthday and then the same year the loss of his son Michael at Christmas time, seemed too much for Mom and Dad but they were troopers and kept going. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary just the summer before Mom passed away so suddenly. Life surely changed after that and was never the same for him. Dad valued his neighbours his whole life time, we remember his wonderful Sharon neighbour, Paul Dzuba, who suddenly passed away earlier this year and his neighbour and faithful friend, John Seymour. Dad often reminisced about his bygone days and dear friends on the 5th Concession including the Gibson, Lowndes, Harrison, Benton, Boyd, Pegg, Leppard and Brenair families. Dad and his brother, Harvey both lived with heart disease, Dad since he was 55 years old. He owed his life to the many new innovations and treatments, being patched up many times with a by-pass, stents, medications and the ever present nitro spray. Our special thanks to Dr. Doherty, who made lots of time for Dad and Dr. Symmes who kept Dad's heart going for many, many happy years. Also our thanks to the staff at Alexander Muir for the wonderful care Dad received in his last year, as well as the staff at Southlake Village and their kind care during the last week of his life. Friends and family was call on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, from 6 to 9 p.m. A celebration of Dad's life will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sharon Hope United Church, followed by a reception in the Church Hall. A private family interment at Queensville Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Rest in peace Dad. You deserve it.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020