FEENEY, George William April 29, 1941 - March 17, 2019 George peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in his 77th year, with his beloved wife Roberta Feeney (nee Phillips) and family by his side. Dear father of Raymond, Paul (Cathy), Yvonne (Doug). Cherished Papa of Tyler, Jordan, Kamden. Brother of the late Sylvester, Patricia (Pisani) and Kevin. Predeceased by his parents Gerald and Olga and stepmom Helena. George was a resident of Richmond Hill for 66 years. He was an electrician with Black and McDonald for 43 years. George was a man who greeted each day with a smile, humour and was always there to help with anything anyone needed. He looked forward to each spring and summer, going to the cottage where he spent most of his time. George fought a courageous battle with cancer for many years. He passed with love and dignity and most of all comfort thanks to the staff at Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill – a home away from home. The world lost a great strong man and now he can watch over us from heaven on his new journey. There will be no service as per his wishes. Donations can be made to the Hill House Hospice ( http://chpca.convio.net/HillHouseHospice ), in appreciation for allowing his passing to be a painless and comforting one for all. Until we meet again – in our hearts forever. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019

