FLETCHER, GEORGE WILLIAM April 24, 1921 – June 30, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the age of 98. Loving husband of over 73 years to Vivian. Precious father of Diane (Terry) Marsten, Linda (Gary) Wood, Bruce (Karen), Samuel (predeceased by Heather), Bertram and Wayne. He will be sadly missed by his 6 grandchildren Stephen, Michael, Brenda, Julie, Tara and Kerri and their spouses; his 9 great-grandchildren Jaelin, Mackenzie and Sadie Bassett, Alexis and Taylor Marsten, Myla and Grayson Dillon and Braxton and Chase Andrew and extended family. Please join us for George's celebration of life on Saturday, July 6th, at 1:30 p.m. Two hours of visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada and the Ontario SPCA. Online condolences at

FLETCHER, GEORGE WILLIAM April 24, 1921 – June 30, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the age of 98. Loving husband of over 73 years to Vivian. Precious father of Diane (Terry) Marsten, Linda (Gary) Wood, Bruce (Karen), Samuel (predeceased by Heather), Bertram and Wayne. He will be sadly missed by his 6 grandchildren Stephen, Michael, Brenda, Julie, Tara and Kerri and their spouses; his 9 great-grandchildren Jaelin, Mackenzie and Sadie Bassett, Alexis and Taylor Marsten, Myla and Grayson Dillon and Braxton and Chase Andrew and extended family. Please join us for George's celebration of life on Saturday, July 6th, at 1:30 p.m. Two hours of visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada and the Ontario SPCA. Published in the Toronto Star on July 4, 2019

