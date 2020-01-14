|
FUNG, GEORGE WINSTON Passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020, at North York General Hospital, in his 78th year. Son of late Rupert Fung and Georgiana Kong. Loving father of Gary (Jenny) and Derek. He leaves behind granddaughter Eleanor, the mother of his children Jennifer Lee Yuen, his sister Kathleen Hutchinson and brother Claude. Predeceased by brothers Roderick, Ronald and Mervyn and sister Marie. Originally from Trinidad, George came to Canada in 1974. He worked initially in the Travel Agency business and later with Sears Canada as an appliance technician until his retirement in 2010. For the last nine years he had been a resident of Cummer Lodge Long Term Care Home. The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses and all the staff for the care and attention given over the years at Cummer Lodge as well as Sunny Brook and North York General Hospitals. Family and friends are invited to the Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, 416-773-0933, for visitation on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada or a charity of your choice would be preferred.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020