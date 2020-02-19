Home

Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
WOOD, GEORGE On February 17, 2020, in his 83rd year, George passed away with his wife Irene by his side, after a 20-year battle with heart disease. Predeceased by his parents Russell and Ivy and his first wife Jeanette (1975). George will be dearly missed by his children George Jr., Kim Segarac (Frank DeSantis) and Neil (Joanne) Staruch, grandchildren Taryn (Spencer), Tory, Zakary, Matthew, Ashley (Cory) and Alexis and great-grandchildren Auden and Axton. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. George has spent over 20 years as a Hockey Convenor at Westwood Arena until he retired and moved to a slower pace in Port Colborne, where he called home for 30 years. George's family will receive friends at the ARMSTONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will take place on Friday in the Armstrong Chapel at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brian Lofthouse officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glendale Cemetery, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Port Colborne Feline Initiative. Online condolences available at armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020
