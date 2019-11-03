Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE ZARAVINOS. View Sign Obituary

ZARAVINOS, GEORGE 1935 - 2019 On October 31, 2019, our hearts broke with the passing of George Zaravinos. He was born on September 18, 1935, in Perithori Arkadia, Greece. He was a beloved husband to Effie (Haros) Zaravinos for over 59 years and father of the late Anna, whom he is finally reunited with after 39 years. He is survived and cherished by: daughter, Tina Tzanis and her husband George and their two children, Deanna and Kosta; daughter, Kathy Tsiolis and her husband George and their three children, Billy, Georgie and Mariella; and daughter, Bessie Speranza and her husband Manny along with their three children, Stacey, Marianna and Lukas. He lost his sister Nikki (wife of the late Petro Floros) earlier this year and is survived by his sister Stathoula Katsiouris (wife of the late George Katsiouris) and his beloved brothers and their spouses Vassili (Katina) and Andoni (Gianna) Zaravinos. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, koumbaroi and many friends from all over Canada, the US and Greece. George worked hard and accomplished so much and with great success. He always remembered how difficult life was for him and thus always helped as many as he could throughout his entire life. He will be missed for his vigilance, strength, articulate discussions, great advice, compassion, empathy and the extraordinary love he had for his children and grandchildren. He lived his life with dignity, grace and honour. His smile was infectious, his words were comforting, his strength was limitless, his generosity boundless and his love was unconditional. Friends will be received at the Elgin Mills Funeral Centre, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, 11323 Warden Ave., Markham, on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment at Elgin Mills Cemetery. Memorial luncheon to follow at The School Fine Dining, 4121 14th Ave., Markham. Donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Ontario. Please visit



