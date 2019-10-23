Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGETTE MARIE MEEHAN. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Obituary

MEEHAN, GEORGETTE MARIE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Georgette Marie Meehan on October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Larry Meehan. Dear Mother to the late Sharon Meehan and to Shawn and his wife Sharon. Loving Nana to Laura, Matthew and Alec. Daughter of the late Simone and Leo Gravelle. Predeceased by her sister Diane (Robert) Giroux and her brother George (Claudette) Gravelle. Survived by her brothers Robert (Lilian) and Richard (Shirley) Gravelle, her sister Theresa Flowerday. Sister-in-law to the late Patrick and Paula Meehan, Michael and Beryl Meehan, Bernadette and Louis O'Neill, May and Tom Clabby. Daughter-in-law to the late Johanna and Laurence Meehan. Survived by her many nieces and nephews. Georgette began her career as a cashier at the Power Supermarket located on Bloor Street West. She worked at several stores through out Toronto for Powers then Loblaws for the next several years. Through her work ethic, attention to detail and dedication, she was promoted to Head Cashier during this time. When the Loblaw Companies began an aggressive expansion in the 1970/1980s, Georgette was once again recognized for her work ethic, passion and dedication to her job. She was subsequently offered a position as a Front-End Specialist. Her primary responsibility was to ensure a smooth transition from shopping through to check out. As part of the Loblaw Companies family, Georgette went on to open new and refurbished grocery stores including Loblaws, Valu-Mart, No Frills, Fresh Mart and the Superstore throughout Ontario until her retirement. Georgette enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travelling, reading, wintering in Florida and playing bingo wherever a hall could be found. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019. A Service of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. Online condolences and directions may be found at



