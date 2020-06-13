GEORGIA KATRALIS
KATRALIS, GEORGIA Passed away at home with family by her side on June 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late John Katralis, loving mother to Jim (Marlene) and Christina and cherished grandmother (Yia Yia) of John and Nicolas. Dear sister of the late Antonia (George) Kolengas, Maria (the late Elias) Katsios, John (Maria) Petrakos and the late Alexander (Maria) Petrakos. Loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews who she adored. She will be remembered for the positive outlook in life even through the most difficult and challenging moments. Special thanks to the Palliative Team of the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, Mount Sinai Hospital, Dr. Linda Yolles and Spectrum Health Care Services. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will take place on June 15, 2020 at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation: www.heartandstroke.ca Telephone: 1-888-473-4636.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
