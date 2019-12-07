WOOLLER, Georgia Lynn (nee VANDERBILT) After a brief fight with cancer, far too soon, with her family by her side, Georgia passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Friday, November 29, 2019 in her 69th year. Predeceased by her parents George and Murial Vanderbilt, and her beloved husband and best friend John. Loving mother of Dawn Robinson and her husband Bill, and as she often referred to as the light of her life, her granddaughters, Lauren and Mia. Georgia will also be missed by her dear friend Doris. Friends and family are invited to Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main St., Dundas, on Saturday, December 14th, from 1 until 4 p.m., for a Celebration of Georgia's Life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre. Please sign Georgia's online Book of Condolence at turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019