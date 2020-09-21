HELLEINER, GEORGIA MEDA (nee STIRRETT) Georgia passed away peacefully, at Bridgepoint Hospital, Toronto, on September 18, 2020, at the age of 84, after several months of painful struggle with illness. She was predeceased by her brother, Frank, and her sister, Mary (Martin). Georgia is survived by her loving and beloved husband of 62 years, Gerry, and her cherished children of whom she was so proud - Jane (Bohdan Szuchewycz ), Eric (Jennifer Clapp) and Peter. Also grieving are much-loved grandchildren, Kieran (Katharina), Tomas, Zoe and Nels; great-grandchildren, Jannik and Lotta; and her large and loving extended family. Georgia lived her life with enthusiasm and radiant joy, and always with deep compassion for the most vulnerable. She loved deeply and was loved widely and deeply in return. Central to her life were her family, nature's beauty, music, poetry, and her passion for social justice. Born and schooled in Sarnia, Ontario, she went on to Victoria College, University of Toronto, where she served on the residence council, was active in sports, made lifelong friends and met the love of her life, Gerry, with whom she was to spend the next 65 happy years. A further year at the Ontario College of Education provided the credentials for her teaching at the Day School for Girls in New Haven, Connecticut, part-time teaching while living in Ibadan, Nigeria, and, later, while in Dar es Salaam, her founding of the first-ever formal nursery school in Tanzania. With the birth in Tanzania of her second son, Peter, who was to face serious lifelong challenges, Georgia became not only an important organizer, advocate and mentor in the field of disability but also a supremely loving parent model for, and supporter of, other families. With other parents and advocates, she founded an influential "parent study group" in Toronto, was a cofounder of Extend-a-Family (a family support organization), and a short-lived West Toronto Special-Needs Support Group, centred around St. John's Anglican Parish. Later, she was a founding member of the Ubuntu Initiative, promoting inclusion in parishes and congregations. When Peter entered the Daybreak community of L'Arche at the age of 30, she embraced and worked to support his new friends and networks. When Romero House for refugees was established on her street, generating distress among some NIMBY neighbours, she was among the very first to warmly welcome the new arrivals, and she remained a firm advocate for Romero and refugees for the rest of her life. Over many years she enjoyed active membership in women's groups centred around Eglinton St. George's United Church. Later in life, she also brought her voice to the pastoral care committee and the Lavender Conspiracy singing group at Trinity St. Paul's United Church. Her artistic wildflower notecards won her wide admiration, not least from her many fans at the annual "Art in the Garden" at Keppelcroft, Big Bay. The nearby family cottage at Big Bay remained her artistic centre and "soul place" for 50 years. Georgia loved exploration and travel not only in Africa but also in the UK and Europe, the Caribbean, Southeast Asia and, memorably last fall, the Charlevoix region of Québec. Sabbaticals in Sussex and Oxford were further highlights. Georgia lived life to the fullest - rich in love, experiences, and friends. She was always positive, kind, generous, imaginative and joyful even while facing personal challenges and addressing societal injustices. Her smile lit up a room. She will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank the entire palliative team at Bridgepoint Hospital for their care for Georgia during her final weeks. A celebration of her life will be arranged at some future date. For the present, contributions in her memory either to L'Arche Daybreak or to Romero House would be welcome and appropriate.



