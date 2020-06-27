JOHNSON, Georgie Sandra Susan (nee BELL) On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Georgie succumbed to the ravages of pneumonia. Georgie was the lovely, loving and much-loved wife of George for over 59 years; the caring mother of Regan (Lori), Trinika Young (Rob), Brock and Camilla (Andrew); the doting grandmother of Ryan Young (Nicole), Naomi Robart (Alex), Calvin Johnson and Garrett Young; and great-grandmother of two-month-old Logan Robart, who she never had the opportunity to hold and hug. Georgie devoted much of her life to providing a warm and comfortable home in which to raise her family. She was a dedicated "crafter", very artistic and creative; our home contains lots of evidence of her decorative skills. Georgie was a very successful Brownie and Girl Guide leader for her daughters and their friends. Georgie, in her late sixties, acquired the computer skills necessary to produce, for sixteen years, a beautiful and interesting twelve-page monthly newletter for her church. Georgie was a voracious reader, a movie super fan and TV aficionado; her favourite subject was always science fiction. A private family service was held after Georgie's cremation. A memorial ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. The family is grateful for the sympathetic care and comfort provided to Georgie by her nurses during her entire five and a half week stay at North York General Hospital.