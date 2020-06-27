Georgie Sandra Susan (BELL) JOHNSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON, Georgie Sandra Susan (nee BELL) On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Georgie succumbed to the ravages of pneumonia. Georgie was the lovely, loving and much-loved wife of George for over 59 years; the caring mother of Regan (Lori), Trinika Young (Rob), Brock and Camilla (Andrew); the doting grandmother of Ryan Young (Nicole), Naomi Robart (Alex), Calvin Johnson and Garrett Young; and great-grandmother of two-month-old Logan Robart, who she never had the opportunity to hold and hug. Georgie devoted much of her life to providing a warm and comfortable home in which to raise her family. She was a dedicated "crafter", very artistic and creative; our home contains lots of evidence of her decorative skills. Georgie was a very successful Brownie and Girl Guide leader for her daughters and their friends. Georgie, in her late sixties, acquired the computer skills necessary to produce, for sixteen years, a beautiful and interesting twelve-page monthly newletter for her church. Georgie was a voracious reader, a movie super fan and TV aficionado; her favourite subject was always science fiction. A private family service was held after Georgie's cremation. A memorial ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. The family is grateful for the sympathetic care and comfort provided to Georgie by her nurses during her entire five and a half week stay at North York General Hospital.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved