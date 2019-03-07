VIARRUEL, GEORGIEANA HILDA (PIERRE) Passed away on March 3, 2019, at age 89. Born in Arima, Trinidad September 17, 1929, Mrs. Viarruel was charismatic, loving, courageous and stylish. A vivacious storyteller, who wore many hats literally and figuratively. She immigrated to Toronto in 1989, travelling home often. She was preceded in death by husband, Oswin, son, Alvin, and grandson, Branden. She will be missed by 2 sisters, 10 children, 27 grandchildren, their spouses, her many great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral to be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7th, St. Paul's Church, 227 Bloor St. E. Burial to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019