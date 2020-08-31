DOYLE, GEORGINA ESTHER (nee BOYNE) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 81. Georgina (Gina) was born in Dublin, Ireland and was the daughter of Esther and Leo Boyne. Gina met the love of her life Christopher in Dublin. Together they planned a new life in Canada and came to call Toronto their new home in 1963. Gina and Chris were happily married until Chris passed away in 2008. Gina was the mother of Georgina and Robert. Gina was sister to Leo (deceased) sister-in-law to Patti. Aunt of Brian (deceased) and Elizabeth. Great-aunt to Tayte and Trevan. Gina was a second mom/friend to Michelle Robert her earth angel. We are very grateful to Michelle for all of her assistance, guidance and love. Gina was a dear friend of Dawn and all of the Robert family. Gina had many close family in Ireland (Murphy's) (Sweeney's) (Doyle's). We would like to express our appreciation to Dr. Jennifer Croke at Princess Margaret Hospital for her care and compassion. Gina will be resting with Christopher at their grave in Newcastle Co., Dublin, Ireland. A celebration of her life will be held there at a later date when safe travel permits. We have great memories of our travels and good times. Gina will be very sadly missed and leaves behind a wonderful legacy of a kind and generous life that was filled with love. We are all the better for having known her. Rest in eternal peace.



