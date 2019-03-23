MARTIN, Georgina Georgina passed away on March 18, 2019, at the age of 88. Georgina was predeceased by her loving husband, Matthew Martin. She was the loving mother of Susannah Higgs (Ronald), Stephen Martin (Jo Anne) and Laurie Bennett (John), and proud grandmother of Shelly (Alex), Christel (John), Lindsay, Dawn (Lasario), Corey, Shawn, Jeremy (Ryley), Jessica (Jeff) and Sarah. Georgina was a wonderful great-grandmother to Coral, Brooke, Tiara, Mekhi, Rowan, LJ and Maisie. Georgina was born in Winnipeg on November 16, 1930. She was born to a loving mother, Paulina Matwychuk (Mack), and into a Ukrainian community where she learned traditional Ukrainian cooking - pierogies, cabbage rolls, and borscht. At the end Georgina was surrounded by her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and their spouses. What a wonderful legacy. We should all hope to be so lucky. Love you mom, grandma and great-grandma XOXOXOXO Spring Interment, Atherley Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorial donation may be made to Mariposa House Hospice through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina MARTIN.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019