Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina MARTIN. View Sign

MARTIN, Georgina Georgina passed away on March 18, 2019, at the age of 88. Georgina was predeceased by her loving husband, Matthew Martin. She was the loving mother of Susannah Higgs (Ronald), Stephen Martin (Jo Anne) and Laurie Bennett (John), and proud grandmother of Shelly (Alex), Christel (John), Lindsay, Dawn (Lasario), Corey, Shawn, Jeremy (Ryley), Jessica (Jeff) and Sarah. Georgina was a wonderful great-grandmother to Coral, Brooke, Tiara, Mekhi, Rowan, LJ and Maisie. Georgina was born in Winnipeg on November 16, 1930. She was born to a loving mother, Paulina Matwychuk (Mack), and into a Ukrainian community where she learned traditional Ukrainian cooking - pierogies, cabbage rolls, and borscht. At the end Georgina was surrounded by her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and their spouses. What a wonderful legacy. We should all hope to be so lucky. Love you mom, grandma and great-grandma XOXOXOXO Spring Interment, Atherley Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorial donation may be made to Mariposa House Hospice through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at

MARTIN, Georgina Georgina passed away on March 18, 2019, at the age of 88. Georgina was predeceased by her loving husband, Matthew Martin. She was the loving mother of Susannah Higgs (Ronald), Stephen Martin (Jo Anne) and Laurie Bennett (John), and proud grandmother of Shelly (Alex), Christel (John), Lindsay, Dawn (Lasario), Corey, Shawn, Jeremy (Ryley), Jessica (Jeff) and Sarah. Georgina was a wonderful great-grandmother to Coral, Brooke, Tiara, Mekhi, Rowan, LJ and Maisie. Georgina was born in Winnipeg on November 16, 1930. She was born to a loving mother, Paulina Matwychuk (Mack), and into a Ukrainian community where she learned traditional Ukrainian cooking - pierogies, cabbage rolls, and borscht. At the end Georgina was surrounded by her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and their spouses. What a wonderful legacy. We should all hope to be so lucky. Love you mom, grandma and great-grandma XOXOXOXO Spring Interment, Atherley Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorial donation may be made to Mariposa House Hospice through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca Funeral Home Simcoe Funeral Home

38 James Street East

Orillia , ON L3V 1L1

705-327-0221 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close