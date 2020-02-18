|
|
KENT, Georgina Maud (nee DAWKINS) October 2, 1927 - February 13, 2020 It is with great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Georgie on February 13, 2020 at her home at the age of 92. Together forever with her husband Albert Kent (1997). Beloved mother to Stephen Webb (Christine) and Stuart Webb. Cherished grandmother to Elizabeth Webb. Georgie spent over 68 years in her home, she will be missed by her close friends Rose and Ron and her many neighbours and friends. Friends and family will be welcomed to the Giffen-Mack "Danforth" Funeral Home for a visitation on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Girl Guides of Ontario in her memory. Online condolences can be placed at www.giffenmackdanforth.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020