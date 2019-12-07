McARTHUR, Georgina May (nee ENGLEFIELD) May 18, 1922 - November 28, 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Allendale Long Term Care in Milton in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Bill. Loving mother to Michael (Judy) and Diane Elliott (Gus). Loving Nana to Ian (Marina) and Sean (Jennifer). Sister to loving brother Fred Englefield; predeceased by siblings, Tommy, George and Margaret. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019