Service Information Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel 52 Main Street South Brampton , ON L6W 2C5 (905)-451-2124 Obituary

VITALE, GEORGINA MOIRA It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Georgina on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Georgina lit up the room every time she walked in with her bubbly and social personality. She loved to entertain and spend as much time as she could with friends and family. There was nothing more in the world she wanted as much as to see others happy. She always saw the best in people and there was nothing she would not do for you. Anyone who met her would tell you that she was one of the strongest people you would ever meet. She did not have the easiest life with her health issues, but she never let that stop her and she carried herself with a smile that will not be forgotten. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her and her memory will live on. Georgina was predeceased by her parents Gregory and Sheila Anaka and her brother Warren. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Joe and their children Gregory (Katie) and Jaclyn (Tim). She was also an amazing GG to her beautiful grandchildren Weston, Abigail, and Isabella. She is also survived by her brother Wayne (Patricia), her mother-in-law and father-in-law Adolfo and Iolanda, her sister-in-law Silvana (Peter), her brother-in-law Steve (Susie), along with all her nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. The viewing will take place at Ward Funeral Home (52 Main Street. Brampton) on Thursday, November 7th from 6-9 p.m. and Friday, November 8th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The service will take place at Holy Family Anglican Church (10446 Kennedy Road, Brampton) at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th and will be followed by a reception held at the same location. Please join us as we celebrate this wonderful and inspirational woman's life and legacy. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to the Gastroparesis – Canadian Digestive Health Foundation or the MS Society of Canada be made.

