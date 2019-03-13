THOMSON, Georgina (nee BAILLIE) It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Georgina on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 92. Georgina was born in Edinburgh and leaves behind a long and wonderful life with her cherished husband of 66 years, Kenneth, and her loving son and daughter, Keith and Claire. Georgina was predeceased by her brother John. Donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019