Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGIOS (GEORGE) KIRIKOPOULOS. View Sign Obituary

KIRIKOPOULOS, GEORGIOS (GEORGE) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Georgios (George) Kirikopoulos on November 18, 2019. He died peacefully in his home in Maple at the age of 82. George leaves behind his loving wife, Leila, and his daughters, Athena and Eleni (Orlando). Dear brother of Sophia and the late Avram. George came to Canada from Greece in 1964 and remained a proud Pontian Greek who never forgot his roots. He had a passion for learning and educating and spent a great deal of his life doing both, especially as a faculty member at the University of Toronto from 1976 to his retirement in 2003. His love of books, his humility, humanity and sense of humour left a mark on all those who got to know him over the years. We all miss you greatly. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral. Instead, the family will hold a private celebration of his life with family and friends in the near future.

KIRIKOPOULOS, GEORGIOS (GEORGE) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Georgios (George) Kirikopoulos on November 18, 2019. He died peacefully in his home in Maple at the age of 82. George leaves behind his loving wife, Leila, and his daughters, Athena and Eleni (Orlando). Dear brother of Sophia and the late Avram. George came to Canada from Greece in 1964 and remained a proud Pontian Greek who never forgot his roots. He had a passion for learning and educating and spent a great deal of his life doing both, especially as a faculty member at the University of Toronto from 1976 to his retirement in 2003. His love of books, his humility, humanity and sense of humour left a mark on all those who got to know him over the years. We all miss you greatly. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral. Instead, the family will hold a private celebration of his life with family and friends in the near future. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close