1/
GERALD A. DRAPER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRAPER, GERALD A. Passed away suddenly at the Ross Memorial Hospital, on Monday, November 9, 2020. Gerald at the age of 83, is the loving Husband and best friend of Wendy Draper. He is the cherished Father of 10, Grandpa of 18 and Great-Grandpa of 8. He was a great outdoorsman; trapping was Gerald's passion which he did for 69 years. Gerald started fishing at the age of 2 and had his own fishhut at the age of 5. He will be missed by his friends on the Lake Simcoe Fishing Board and his friend on the hunting board. In keeping with Gerald's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Wounded Warriors would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, or online at: www.stoddartfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved