DRAPER, GERALD A. Passed away suddenly at the Ross Memorial Hospital, on Monday, November 9, 2020. Gerald at the age of 83, is the loving Husband and best friend of Wendy Draper. He is the cherished Father of 10, Grandpa of 18 and Great-Grandpa of 8. He was a great outdoorsman; trapping was Gerald's passion which he did for 69 years. Gerald started fishing at the age of 2 and had his own fishhut at the age of 5. He will be missed by his friends on the Lake Simcoe Fishing Board and his friend on the hunting board. In keeping with Gerald's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Wounded Warriors would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, or online at: www.stoddartfuneralhome.com