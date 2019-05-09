GERALD ANTHONY GONSALVES

Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

GONSALVES, GERALD ANTHONY May 22, 1926 – May 7, 2019 Died peacefully at home with his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Bennie, survived by his daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Paul Gomes, granddaughters Laura and Stacey and nephew Decio D'Ornellas. Predeceased by parents Mani and Olive, his siblings Teresa, Gordon, Michael, Derek and Bernard. Survived by siblings Joe, Peggy, Clement and Ronald. Visitation will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. and Monday, May 13th from 10-11 a.m. with funeral service to follow. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Scarborough Hospital Birchmount Campus or Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 9, 2019
