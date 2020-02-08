|
|
WILKES, P. ENG., GERALD BALLINGAL Gerry, in his 96th year, peacefully passed away in his home, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. "Bud" was the beloved husband of Peg (Margaret Insole) for over 68 loving years. He was the cherished father of Sandy (Julie), Barbie (Dennis), Katherine (Dan), Marion (John), Jane (Norm) and John (Irene). He was predeceased by his parents Gerald and Margaret (nee Ballingal), brother John, twin sister Helen and granddaughter Genevieve. Grandad is survived by 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 5 nieces and nephews. A veteran of World War II, Gerry proudly served Canada as an able-bodied seaman in the North Atlantic aboard the HMCS St. Thomas from 1943 to the end of the war. He enjoyed his 30 years of working for M M Dillon Consulting Engineers as a Civil Engineer before retiring in 1989. Most of his retirement years were spent working on projects at "Cobourg House". Gerry enjoyed reading, travelling with Peg around the world, as well as spending time at their cottage in Haliburton with family and friends. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his life will take place on Friday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m., with family and friends gathering from 10 a.m. at St. Philip's Anglican Church, 31 St. Phillips Road, Weston. Inurnment to follow in St. Philip's Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial donation to the charity of their choice. Please visit Gerry's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020